Several local students received degrees from Mississippi State University in the spring 2023 graduation. They are:
• Olivia Adkins of Laurel, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education;
• Mikah Byrd of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine;
• La'Katherine Campbell of Laurel, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business;
• Christan Clark of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences;
• Joshua Cooley of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education;
• Callen Dickerson of Laurel, Master of Arts Teaching Secondary from MSU's College of Education;
• Cody Ellzey of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• LeKesha Goins of Laurel, Bachelor of University Studies from MSU's Academic Affairs;
• Jacob Hall of Ovett, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences;
• Jada Henderson of Laurel, Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business;
• Christopher Holifield of Laurel, Master of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business;
• Kennedy Jordan of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education;
• Annamarie Kirkwood of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education;
• Anna Landrum of Ovett, Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• Dalton Lapeyrouse of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• Patrick Little of Laurel, Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business;
• Adison Mauldin of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences;
• Shelbie Nettles of Ellisville, Master of Science from MSU's College of Education;
• Deja Nichols of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences;
• Hunter Parish of Soso, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences;
• James Parker of Laurel, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences;
• Patricia Pounders of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude from MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine;
• Taylor Rawls of Ellisville, Master of Physician Assistant Studies from MSU's Academic Affairs;
• Madison Shoemake of Laurel, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education;
• Gavin Shows of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• James Smith of Laurel, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• Connor Sullivan of Laurel, Bachelor of Accountancy, Magna Cum Laude from MSU's Adkerson School of Accountancy;
• Cole Taylor of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering;
• William Youngblood of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries.
President’s List at MSU
Several local students at Mississippi State University made the spring 2023 President's List with a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
• Olivia Adkins of Laurel;
• Gwendolyn Agee of Laurel;
• Christopher Anderson of Laurel;
• Austen Breland of Ellisville;
• Jackson Broom of Laurel;
• Cole Collum of Ellisville;
• Joshua Cooley of Laurel;
• Alan Follis of Laurel;
• Miller French of Laurel;
• Jennilynn Hall of Ovett;
• Marc Hankins of Laurel;
• Jonah Hinton of Laurel;
• Rosemary Jones of Laurel;
• Kennedy Jordan of Laurel;
• Kaitlyn Kirksey of Ellisville;
• Annamarie Kirkwood of Ellisville;
• Caleb Lee of Laurel;
• Courtney Lee of Laurel;
• Patrick Little of Laurel;
• William McCormick of Laurel;
• Keimauri McKenzie of Laurel;
• Shelby Mcminn of Laurel;
• James Parker of Laurel;
• Patricia Pounders of Ellisville;
• Wyatt Reid of Laurel;
• Harley Robertson of Ellisville;
• Gavin Shows of Ellisville;
• Megan Singh of Laurel;
• Solomon Staples of Laurel;
• Anne Sullivan of Laurel;
• Brandon Waldrup of Ellisville;
• Precious White of Laurel;
• Andrew Williams of Laurel;
• William Youngblood of Ellisville
Dean’s List at MSU
Several Local students made the Mississippi State University spring 2023 Deans' List with a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
• Leiren Bell of Laurel;
• Mikah Byrd of Ellisville;
• Slade Hicks of Laurel;
• Jaymar Jackson of Laurel;
• Courtney Jarrell of Ovett;
• Logan Kelly of Ellisville;
• Kimberton Mai of Laurel;
• Matt Parker of Laurel;
• Emily Rivers of Ellisville;
• Susannah Rogers of Laurel;
• Cade Suber of Ellisville;
Connor Sullivan of Laurel;
• Cade Sumrall of Ovett;
• Richard Tisdale of Ellisville;
• Hallee Windham of Laurel
