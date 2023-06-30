More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023, and several locals were among them:
• Madeleine Boykin of Laurel, Allied Health Studies;
• Alexz Carpenter of Laurel, Biological Science;
• Jessica Gardner of Laurel, Biological Science;
• Jacob Holifield of Laurel, Economics and Mathematics;
• Eva Kiparizoska of Laurel, Biochemistry;
• Edrei Pena of Moselle, International Studies and Spanish;
• Emma DeSantis of Laurel, Intercollegiate Athletic Administration;
• Alan Hammonds of Laurel, Ed.D. in Education;
• Katelyn Kennedy of Laurel, Integrated Marketing Communication;
• Lyndsey Bryant of Soso, General Business;
• Brandon Kilpatrick of Laurel, Finance;
• Michael Wilson of Laurel, Finance;
• Mallory Gilbert of Laurel, Integrated Marketing Communications;
• Elijah Adams of Ovett, Juris Doctor Law
“Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”
Locals on Ole Miss Chancellor's Honor Roll
The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA). The following local students made the list:
• Albert Bassi,of Laurel, majoring in General Business;
• Lyndsey Bryant of Soso, majoring in General Business;
• Mary Burt of Laurel, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications;
• Alexz Carpenter of Laurel, majoring in Biological Science;
• Lydia Dees of Ellisville, majoring in Music;
• James Douglas,of Laurel, majoring in Art;
• Jaylon Everett of Laurel, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences;
• Logan Galaher of Laurel, majoring in Accountancy;
• Mallory Gilbert of Laurel, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications;
• Shelby Grunig of Laurel, majoring in Criminal Justice;
• Nathan Guy of Laurel, majoring in International Studies;
• Campbell Hankins of Ellisville, majoring in Management;
• Jacob Holifield of Laurel, majoring in Economics;
• Kylee Nguyen of Laurel, majoring in Chemistry;
• Mariana Orr of Laurel, majoring in Psychology;
• Jacqueline Sanchez of Laurel, majoring in Biochemistry;
• Jillian Scruggs of Laurel, majoring in Allied Health Studies;
• Axel Soto Lopez of Laurel, majoring in Public Policy Leadership;
• Alexandria Stoll of Laurel, majoring in Theatre;
• Reese Wall of Ovett, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies;
• Caleb Walters of Laurel, majoring in Real Estate;
• Kathryn Wildman of Laurel, majoring in Public Policy Leadership;
“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
UM Dean's Honor Roll
The University of Mississippi announced students to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll (3.50-3.74 GPA). The following local students made the list:
• Lindsey Andrews of Ellisville, majoring in Allied Health Studies;
• Madeleine Boykin of Laurel, majoring in Allied Health Studies;
• Tanner Bullock of Laurel, majoring in Biochemistry;
• James Dorman of Ellisville, majoring in Journalism;
• Victoria Ellis of Ellisville, majoring in Art;
• Jessica Gardner of Laurel, majoring in Biological Science;
• Kasia Hosey of Laurel, majoring in Biochemistry;
• Ann Kittrell of Ellisville, majoring in General Business;
• Skylar Nichols of Laurel, majoring in Chemistry;
• Caleb Pearce of Ellisville, majoring in Music;
• Edrei Pena of Moselle, majoring in International Studies;
• Payton Sullivan of Laurel, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences;
• Skyla Walters of Ellisville, majoring in Art;
• Collin Williams of Laurel, majoring in Chemical Engineering
