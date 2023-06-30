Brewer makes Washburn list
TOPEKA, Kans. — Alexis Brewer from Soso is a spring 2023 Dean's List honoree at Washburn University. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs and is ranked best public regional university in Kansas and 14th best public regional university in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report 2022-23.
Local academic honorees at MC
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the President's List after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade-point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses affecting their GPA. Local students on the list include:
• Allison Byrd of Laurel;
• Jack Spears of Laurel;
• Timothy Martin of Laurel;
• Bryan Matthews of Ellisville;
• Emily Rigney of Laurel;
• Madilyn Waters of Laurel
Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA)
• Carter Fenton of Laurel;
• Elisha Rodgers of Laurel;
• Chelsie Brown of Ellisville;
• Peyton Thompson of Laurel ;
• Ryleigh Kenney of Laurel
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America's second-oldest Baptist college.
Sims President’s Scholar at HCC
Christopher Sims of Soso has been recognized as a Spring 2023 President's Scholar at Hinds Community College for the Spring 2023 semester. President's Scholars are students with a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average. With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds CC is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills. To learn more, visit www.hindscc.edu.
Hinds CC spring grads
Three local students were among the 1,107 graduates to receive degrees from Hinds Community College during spring 2023 graduation ceremonies. They were:
• Jalil Lott-Jones of Laurel
• Joel Smith of Laurel
• Christopher Sims of Soso
Local pair make AD’s honor roll at NWCC
Northwest Community College has released its second Athletic Director's Honor Roll, and 136 student-athletes have made the list for the Spring 2023 semester. Two of those were local athletes, former Laurel High basketball players Manaca Keyes and Alexus Lindsey. The NWCC women's basketball team had a cumulative GPA of 3.33.
Compiled by AD Jake Gordon for the first time last fall, the list honors all student-athletes who have a 3.0 GPA or higher, with a minimum of 12 hours earned.
Earn Belhaven degrees
Belhaven University celebrated over 600 graduates at its Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony. Among those were local students:
• Jackson Delk of Ellisville;
• Lisa Hunter of Laurel
• Kia Williams of Laurel
• Nakailya Pickering of Laurel
Dean's List
Local Students who achieved a 3.4-3.99 GPA at Belhaven in the 2023 spring semester:
• Addyson Blankenship of Ellisville;
• Jackson Delk of Ellisville;
• Lauren Moss of Laurel
Belhaven University is a private Christian university with over 4,000 students located in Jackson. For more information, visit www.belhaven.edu.
