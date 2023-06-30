jones county

Image Source: jonescounty.com

Brewer makes Washburn list

TOPEKA, Kans. — Alexis Brewer from Soso is a spring 2023 Dean's List honoree at Washburn University. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

