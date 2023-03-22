Nearly 1,500 students are on the fall 2022 graduation list at Mississippi State University, including the following local students:
• Ivy DeLoach of Soso, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
• James Walters of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
• Annalyn Bradshaw of Ellisville, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
• Matthew Terry of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
• Madalyn Bigler of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences
• Dwaylin Naylor of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences
• Tammy Chisholm of Laurel, Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business
• Nicole McCraney of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education
• Pamela Salgado of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education
• Sarah Scruggs of Laurel, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education
• Sarah Sumrall of Laurel, Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education
Some names may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Locals make MSU
President's List
Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. The following local students made the fall 2022 President’s List:
• Annamarie Kirkwood of Ellisville
• Patricia Pounders of Ellisville
• Harley Robertson of Ellisville
• William Youngblood of Ellisville
• La'Katherine Campbell of Laurel
• Rosemary Jones of Laurel
• Madison Shoemake of Laurel
• Megan Singh of Laurel
• Micah Stockstill of Laurel
• Connor Sullivan of Laurel
• Jackson Broom of Laurel
• Courtney Lee of Laurel
• Nicole McCraney of Laurel
• Keimauri McKenzie of Laurel
• James Parker of Laurel
• Sarah Sumrall of Laurel
• Jennilynn Hall of Ovett
• Emily Rivers of Ellisville
• Kaitlyn Kirksey of Ellisville
• Austen Breland of Ellisville
• Brandon Waldrup of Ellisville
• Jaymar Jackson of Laurel
• Anne Sullivan of Laurel
• Leiren Bell of Laurel
• Marc Hankins of Laurel
• Noah Dawson of Laurel
• Solomon Staples of Laurel
• Gwendolyn Agee of Laurel
• Wyatt Reid of Laurel
Locals on MSU
Dean’s List
Students on Deans' List must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79 while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. The following local students made the fall 2022 list:
• Annalyn Bradshaw of Ellisville
• Cole Collum of Ellisville
• Delaney Cooley of Ellisville
• Jeffery Davis of Ellisville
• Richard Tisdale of Ellisville
• Karsten Knobles of Laurel
• Noah Madison of Laurel
• Joshua Cooley of Laurel
• Miller French of Laurel
• Kennedy Jordan of Laurel
• James Smith of Laurel
• Anna Landrum of Ovett
• Logan Kelly of Ellisville
• Gavin Shows of Ellisville
• Sarah Runnels of Ellisville
• Cade Suber of Ellisville
• Sarah Ables of Laurel
• Mackenzie Herrington of Laurel
• Carson Davis of Moselle
