The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2. The following local students were candidates for graduation:
• Caleb Ethan Baker of Ellisville, Bachelor of Arts, political science major, College of Liberal Arts;
• Emily Lauren Youngblood of Ellisville, Bachelor of Accountancy, accountancy major, Patterson School of Accountancy;
• Aerial Mona' Millsap of Ellisville, Bachelor of Arts in Education, elementary education major, School of Education;
• Lanie Abigail Baravik of Laurel, Master of Science, integrated marketing communication major, Graduate School;
• Caitlyn Alexis Garrett of Laurel, B.S. in pharmaceutical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences major, School of Pharmacy;
• Kiser Graham Horne of Laurel, Bachelor of Science, biological science major, College of Liberal Arts;
• Taryn Olivia Pitts of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts, biological science major, College of Liberal Arts;
• James Nicholas Sumrall of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts, classics major, College of Liberal Arts;
• Katherine Taylor Zachary of Laurel, Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics major, Graduate School;
• Brianna Noelle Read of Laurel, Bachelor of Social Work, social work major, School of Applied Sciences;
• Melissa Hankins of Laurel, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing major, School of Business Administration;
• Grace Olivia Mauldin of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts in Education, elementary education major, School of Education;
• Camesha Johnson of Laurel, B.S. in chemical engineering, chemical engineering major, School of Engineering;
• Bailey Elise Brown of Laurel, Juris Doctor, law major, School of Law;
• Ashley Richardson of Laurel, Juris Doctor, law major, School of Law;
• Sadie Raye Braddock of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts;
• Christian James Rushing of Laurel, Bachelor of Arts, biochemistry major, College of Liberal Arts;
• Thomas Lee Bryant of Moselle, Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics major, Graduate School;
• Katie Brooke Adams of Ovett, Bachelor of Accountancy, accountancy major, Patterson School of Accountancy;
• Jennifer Nicole Ishee of Soso, Specialist in Education, educational leadership major, Graduate School;
“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.