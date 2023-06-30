uni of alabama

Image Source: Alabama Political Reporter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sophie Biglane of Laurel received a Bachelor of Science degree and Mary Broom of Laurel received a Bachelor of Science in Education during The University of Alabama’s 2023 spring commencement at Coleman Coliseum.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.

