TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sophie Biglane of Laurel received a Bachelor of Science degree and Mary Broom of Laurel received a Bachelor of Science in Education during The University of Alabama’s 2023 spring commencement at Coleman Coliseum.
A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
Four local students earned academic honors for the 2023 spring semester at The University of Alabama, making the the President's List with a grade-point average of 4.0 (all A's) or Dean's List (3.5 GPA or above):
• Neeley Robertson of Ellisville, President’s List
• Sophie Biglane of Laurel, President’s List
• Meghan Cosper-Gamache of Laurel, President’s List
• Madison Fries of Laurel, Dean’s List
• Mary Broom of Ellisville, Dean’s List
