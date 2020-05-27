Several local students at the University of Mississippi made the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is for undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.75-4.00 while taking a minimum of 12 graded hours fro the semester.
Laurel: Jess Elisha Cooley, Kiser Graham Horne, Eva Kiparizoska, Grace Olivia Mauldin, Dev Jayeshkumar Patel, Scarlett Victoria Sandifer, Rachel Tibbs, Jamarcus Trayveon White, James Nicholas Sumrall, Alexz Michele Carpenter, Caitlyn Alexis Garrett, Mackenzie Leigh Jordan, Paige Myrick, of Laurel, Brianna Noelle Read, Lucy Caroline Taylor and Taylor Paige Thompson
Moselle: Paxton Holder, Katelynn Rose McGowen, Edrei Pena and Katie Brooke Adams
Soso: Sara Ashlee Graves
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”
UM Dean’s Honor Roll
Several local students at the University of Mississippi made the Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll, which is for undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.50-3.74 while taking a minimum of 12 graded hours fro the semester They are listed.
Laurel: Camesha Johnson, Sha’Cori Consuela Ruffin, Emma Grace Brownlee, Melissa Hankins, Logan Scott Parker and Taryn Olivia Pitts
Ovett: Roland Anthony Adams and Brenna Layne Kaufman Paola
Soso: Lyndsey Danielle Bryant
