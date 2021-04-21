Lisa Ishee has been hired as the next headmistress of St. John’s Day School, school officials announced. Ishee will replace Carolyn Stone, who retired.
Ishee served for 35 ½ years in the Jones County School District, where she was a teacher, an instructional facilitator and the supervising principal at Glade Elementary, where she led the school to consecutive A ratings.
She is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, holding degrees in education, special education and administration.
She is married to Tim Ishee of Sharon, and the couple has three children and two grandsons. She and her family are active members of the First Baptist Church of Sharon.
Ishee said she is looking forward to serving St. John’s, where she will continue to develop her vision that not only can all students learn, but that they can progress far beyond our expectations.
