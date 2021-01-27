Taylor Rawls of Ellisville is one of 20 students comprising the inaugural cohort of Mississippi State University’s new Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.
They reported this month for orientation at MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus. These students are among over 250 applicants and 50 finalists who vied for limited slots in the state’s only publicly funded PA program.
The program achieved Accreditation-Provisional status, the initial phase of accreditation for all new programs granted by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, or ARC-PA, in October.
PAs are nationally certified and state-licensed medical professionals who practice medicine on health-care teams with physicians and other providers. They perform a broad range of diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and health maintenance services. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the occupational outlook for PAs will increase by 31 percent through 2029.
