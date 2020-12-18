A former educator with more than 40 years of experience in Mississippi schools has been selected as Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s appointee to the State Board of Education.
Dr. Ronnie L. McGehee of Madison has been selected to serve an eight-year term ending in July 2028, pending confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.
The Mississippi State Board of Education includes nine members from across the State, with two appointed at-large by the lieutenant governor.
