LHA students

Several young people recently took part in the Kuntry Kidz Youth Development Organization’s annual college tour event. (Photo submitted)

 

Local mentoring group Kuntry Kidz and the Laurel Housing Authority provided local youth with a chance to tour the campuses of some Historically Black Colleges in Mississippi.

Participants went on guided tours of the campuses of Tougaloo College and Jackson State University in the Kuntry Kidz’s Summer College Tour Event on July 13. The young LHA residents who went were also participants of the Kuntry Kidz Ladies of Grace Mentoring Program, plus there were other young students from the Pine Belt, including teens from the Laurel Housing Summer Employment Program and teens from Covington County.

