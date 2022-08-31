Local mentoring group Kuntry Kidz and the Laurel Housing Authority provided local youth with a chance to tour the campuses of some Historically Black Colleges in Mississippi.
Participants went on guided tours of the campuses of Tougaloo College and Jackson State University in the Kuntry Kidz’s Summer College Tour Event on July 13. The young LHA residents who went were also participants of the Kuntry Kidz Ladies of Grace Mentoring Program, plus there were other young students from the Pine Belt, including teens from the Laurel Housing Summer Employment Program and teens from Covington County.
Kuntry Kidz Youth Development Organization was founded in 2007 to serve teens and pre-teens in South Mississippi. The college tour is one several programs and activities sponsored by the organization.
In 2017, Kuntry Kidz and LHA partnered to bring group mentoring services to the young women who reside in the Housing Authority’s communities.
Malik Davis with the Laurel Housing Authority said the college tours were an overall success.
“I am glad to be a part of getting our young residents exposed to a world outside of their community and showing them that the opportunities are theirs for the taking,” he said. “Children are our future, so it is only fitting that we give them this exposure.”
Participants for the college tours were chaperoned by alumni of the mentoring program. Program founder Elisha Booth expressed excitement about being able to provide a lot of the young people with first-time experiences of being on a college campus.
The experience allows the organization to “plant seeds of exposure to different college campuses while allowing students to listen and present questions to current college students,” she said. “This experience is vital to opening imaginations to possibilities for their future.”
Kuntry Kidz’ mission is to expose young people to possibilities and positive experiences, equip them with tools to maximize potential and encourage pursuit of excellence and purpose.
The LHA’s mission is to provide and create affordable housing opportunities that promote and provide safe housing, self-sufficiency and viable productive communities for individuals and families within Laurel and Jones County.
For more about LHA, call 601-425-4651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.