Jason Shows of Soso was selected as the 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year for the Perkinston campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 10 years after he received the same honor from the Mississippi Humanities Council. He and 32 other instructors across the state will receive their awards at a ceremony and reception on March 24 at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
“I am very grateful to receive this award,” he said, thanking the Mississippi Humanities Council and MGCCC for the recognition. “It comes down to a commitment to teaching students history. That will forever be my passion. I am lucky to work with some amazing people who give me that opportunity.”
A West Jones and Jones County Junior College graduate, Shows has taught at MGCCC for more than 15 years. He received his master’s degree in history/social science from William Carey University. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Shows is an active member of the Mississippi Professional Educators and Faculty Association. He is also the 2022 recipient of the In the Blue Award from MGCCC in 2021 and the 2010 Lamplighter Award.
Shows, a history instructor at MGCCC, gave a special address in conjunction with the award titled “The Basis and Foundation of the American Revolution.”
The lecture investigated reasons behind the revolution and major roles the American War of Independence played in forming the United States.
“Taxes or representation or both? There was much complexity to the reasons behind the revolution, some that might be surprising to people, and what those reasons meant to individual patriots,” he said.
The following local students were on the Fall 2022 Dean's Honor Roll (GPA of 3.50-3.74) at Ole Miss:
• Madeleine Boykin of Laurel
• Victoria Ellis of Ellisville
• Faith Houston of Laurel
• Ann Kittrell of Ellisville
• Mary Rogers of Ellisville
• Jacqueline Sanchez of Laurel
• Axel Soto Lopez of Laurel
• Payton Sullivan of Laurel
• Kathryn Wildman of Laurel
Chancellor's Honor Roll at UM
The following local students were on the Fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll (GPA 3.75-4.00) at The University of Mississippi:
• Lindsey Andrews of Ellisville
• Alexz Carpenter of Laurel
• Lydia Dees of Ellisville
• James Douglas of Laurel
• Jaylon Everett of Laurel
• Logan Galaher of Laurel
• Jessica Gardner of Laurel
• Mallory Gilbert of Laurel
• Shelby Grunig of Laurel
• Campbell Hankins of Ellisville
• Jacob Holifield of Laurel
• Eva Kiparizoska of Laurel
• Jillian Scruggs of Laurel
• Alexandria Stoll of Laurel
• Caleb Walters of Laurel
• Skyla Walters of Ellisville
Cooley graduates from Ole Miss
Jess Cooley of Laurel is among the more than 600 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December. Cooley, who majored in accountancy, received a Bachelor of Accountancy degree in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
December graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2023 Commencement exercises, which will be May 10-14. Convocation will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in the Grove. In the case of bad weather, it will be in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Scholarly honors at Hinds CC
Local President's Scholars (4.0 GPA) at Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 semester were:
• Ju'Wan Clayton of Ellisville
• Shonda Mckenzie of Laurel
Ashley Wilson of Laurel was a Deans' Scholar (3.5-3.9 GPA)
for the Fall 2022 semester at Hinds Community College.
Erin Leist of Ellisville was among the 2,022 students to make the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Samford University. Dean's List students must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while attempting at least 12 credit
hours of coursework. It is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Laurel woman earns degree
Crystal Anne Walker Chandler of Laurel earned a Bachelor of Science Cum
Laude in Management Studies & Psychology from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022. Chandler was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.