Jason Shows of Soso was selected as the 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year for the Perkinston campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 10 years after he received the same honor from the Mississippi Humanities Council. He and 32 other instructors across the state will receive their awards at a ceremony and reception on March 24 at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
“I am very grateful to receive this award,” he said, thanking the Mississippi Humanities Council and MGCCC for the recognition. “It comes down to a commitment to teaching students history. That will forever be my passion. I am lucky to work with some amazing people who give me that opportunity.”
A West Jones and Jones County Junior College graduate, Shows has taught at MGCCC for more than 15 years. He received his master’s degree in history/social science from William Carey University. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Shows is an active member of the Mississippi Professional Educators and Faculty Association. He is also the 2022 recipient of the In the Blue Award from MGCCC in 2021 and the 2010 Lamplighter Award.
Shows, a history instructor at MGCCC, gave a special address in conjunction with the award titled “The Basis and Foundation of the American Revolution.”
The lecture investigated reasons behind the revolution and major roles the American War of Independence played in forming the United States.
“Taxes or representation or both? There was much complexity to the reasons behind the revolution, some that might be surprising to people, and what those reasons meant to individual patriots,” he said.
