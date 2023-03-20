Jason Shows of Soso was selected as the 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year for the Perkinston campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 10 years after he received the same honor from the Mississippi Humanities Council.  He and 32 other instructors across the state will receive their awards at a ceremony and reception on March 24 at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

“I am very grateful to receive this award,” he said, thanking the Mississippi Humanities Council and MGCCC for the recognition. “It comes down to a commitment to teaching students history. That will forever be my passion. I am lucky to work with some amazing people who give me that opportunity.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.