Mississippi State is announcing Fall Fridays, a new face-to-face event offered through the Office of Orientation and Events to connect prospective students with their academic college of interest.
Attendees will tour campus with the MSU Roadrunners recruiting group and chat with current students about campus involvement, diversity, student success and more. Parents and guests will hear from staff in the offices of Financial Aid and Admissions and Scholarships, with a variety of administrators also participating in a question-and-answer session.
Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., and activities conclude around 4 p.m. Registration includes a T-shirt, information packet and a voucher to use in Starkville for dinner at participating local restaurants.
Registration is $10 and available at www.goto.msstate.edu/portal/fall-fridays.
The scheduled Fall Friday events this semester include:
• Friday, College of Arts and Sciences
• Oct. 23, College of Business
• Oct. 30, College of Forest Resources and College of Architecture, Art and Design
• Nov. 6, Bagley College of Engineering
• Nov. 13, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
• Nov. 20, College of Education
For more about MSU, go to www.msstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.