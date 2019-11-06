Northeast Jones Correct Response students under the instruction of Mrs. Rebecca Tisdale, assisted by JCSD nurse Shawn Smith, recently created Drug Free posters, which were displayed at East Jones Elementary and Glade Elementary during Red Ribbon Week. Kneeling, from left, Trinity Touchstone, Tamara McMillan, Jaynah Morgan, Elana Walters, Harley Thomas and Kruti Patel; standing, Morgan Ishee, Kaylee Waltman, Brooke Smith, J’Dahlia Lott, Mallerie Holifield, Laiken Patrick, Emory Moore, Memoree Hawk, Estrella Hernandez and Kelyse Bolton. At right, Dezariah Ducksworth and Tamara McMillan create their Red Ribbon Week poster. (Submitted photos)
