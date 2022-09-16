Northeast Jones Tigers will celebrate homecoming starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a parade and ceremony, followed by the game against East Marion at 7:30. Members and escorts of the homecoming court are, front from from left, Football Maid DaNyziah Dantzler and escort Kaden Thomas, escort River Branch and FFA Sweetheart Cally Lewis, escort Cole Knotts and Maid of Honor Pacey Baucum, escort Karsen Lightsey and 2022 NEJ Homecoming Queen Brinna Kate Moss and Queen's father and ceremony escort Chief Warrant Officer Three Joby Moss, Maid of Honor Campbrelle Bryant and escort Traveon Johnson, Football Maid Abigail Davis and escort Justus Goff; second row, escort Cruz Sullins and Student Body Maid Bralynn Bolan, escort Lavondo Singleton and Student Body Maid Erin Jefferson, Senior Maid Katie Smith and escort Andrew Ewing; third row, escort Seth Staples and Junior Maid Ada Grace Blackledge, Eighth Grade Maid Tatum Kepley and escort Matt Sykes; fourth row, escort Casen Tisdale and Freshman Maid Alex McCreary, escort Quandarius Cooley and Sophomore Maid Kennedy Richardson, Seventh Grade Maid Paisley Davis and escort Drake Fenton. (Photo submitted)
