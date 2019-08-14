The 2018-19 NEJ FFA Junior Parliamentary Procedure Team, from left, Caedence Hodge, Anna Windham, Trinity Touchstone, Brandon Broadhead and Javion Ducksworth placed third in the state during competition at the 2019 MS FFA State Convention in early June. Their AgEd instructors/FFA advisers were Chris Myrick and Logan Dale.
