NEJ’s Gold Horizons takes top awards

The Northeast Jones High School Gold Horizons show choir recently won first place and Gold Status at the World Strides Heritage Show Choir Festival Competition, which was a virtual competition this year. Front row, from left, Donovan Williams, Hannah Johnson, Keimauri McKenzie, Gracee Green, Jacob Scott, Anna Pickering; middle row, Brooke Loper, Braxton Byrd, Abigail Davis, Alevia Knight, Noah Walters, Kamryn White, Kate Blackledge, Marcie Harrison, Matthew Arnold, Gaby Elkins, Haleigh Carr, Luke Geddie, Sommer Ramsey; back row, Drew Price, Bailey Rowell, Jacob Golobay, Kameron Upchurch, Ben McKenzie, Andi Dennis, John Marshall Ayres, Addison Pearson, Andrew Ewing, Natalie Walker, Eli Widdershoven, Hannah Latham, Noah Carroll, Skylar White and Issac Herrington. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.