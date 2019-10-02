The Northeast Jones Tigers will celebrate Homecoming 2019 on Friday, Oct. 11, in Tiger Stadium. The homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the homecoming ceremony at 6:30. The homecoming dance will follow the game against Florence. The 2019 NEJ Homecoming Court is as follows: Queen Shai Moore (Robby Moore, escort); maid of honor Jaylen Padgett (Eli Collins, escort), maid of honor Jodi LaKell Keys (Keimauri McKenzie, escort); student body maid Chloe Ward (Sam Mansell, escort); student body maid Courtney Lee (Daygen Warren, escort); football maid Madison Williams (Waylon Washington, escort); football maid Isabella Harrison (Carson Ellis, escort); FFA sweetheart Briana Middleton (Kennedy Brooks, escort); Tiger maid Lacey Jones (Jonathan Moss, escort); senior maid Madeline McRee (Garrett Walley, escort); junior maid Grace Myers (Dawson Holder, escort); sophomore maid Cameron Hodge (Dawson Pryor, escort); freshman maid Brinna Moss (Andrew Ewing, escort); eighth-grade maid Brinkley Hearn (Dillon Burnham, escort); and seventh-grade maid Deziya Smith (Kaden Thomas, escort). Serving as flower girl and crown bearer will be Tatum Herrington and Drew Fenton. (Submitted photo)
