Kindergarten students from Mason Elementary were visited by representatives from the Ellisville branch of First State Bank last week. Students were introduced to the American Bankers’ Teach Children to Save Day campaign. The campaign runs every spring, and First State Bank has partnered with American Bankers to present savings education lessons to students. Representatives from the bank delivered a grade-appropriate lesson to students about saving money and the importance of keeping money safe in a bank, and they helped get them started with pencils and $1 bill each. The purpose of this training, bank officials said, is to help young people develop habits and knowledge for financial success.
