William Carey University and Hattiesburg Clinic have partnered to form William Carey Student Health, offering health care services on the Hattiesburg campus. William Carey Student Health is available to all enrolled William Carey University students.
Medical providers will offer evaluation for cough and fever illnesses along with evaluation and testing for COVID-19 related symptoms and exposure concerns.
“Our students will be returning to campus in the midst of a pandemic and the university felt it was important to provide services on campus to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Valerie Bridgeforth, WCU Vice President for Student Support. “Our campus community has adjusted to many modifications, from daily health screenings to limited class sizes. We hope this will be another resource our campus constituents will utilize as we navigate through the pandemic with a focus on the health and safety of our campus community.”
Dr. Jessica Tullos of Hattiesburg Clinic said, “Both of our organizations realize the value of controlling the spread of the disease and creating a health environment here at William Carey. We believe establishing the clinic on campus will be a valuable tool not only for the students but for faculty and staff here on campus.”
The clinic is located in Crawford Hall and is open 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Students will utilize Hattiesburg Clinic’s Iris system to schedule appointments. For more information, visit wmcarey.edu/student-health or call 601-318-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.