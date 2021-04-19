The Board of Trustees of Laurel Christian School announced the appointment of W. James Armistead as the next Head of School, effective July 1.
The Chattanooga, Tenn., native has more than 36 years of service in private school education. He will replace Norman Rowe, who has been with LCS since 2012.
“We are very excited that Mr. Armistead is joining the LCS family,” said Robert Fennell, president of the LCS Board of Trustees. ‘He possesses a strong commitment to excellence in education and a solid dedication to the Christian Worldview. He brings with him a wealth of experience in education and administration.”
The son of a Presbyterian missionary and pastor, Armistead has served faithfully throughout his career and brings a proven track record of building enrollment, fundraising and expansion of educational programs.
“I am honored to be the new Head of School at Laurel Christian School,” Armistead said after his appointment. “My wife Patti and I are excited about the opportunity to serve the LCS family and the Laurel community. LCS is blessed with a dedicated faculty and staff, and I look forward to working closely with them as we educate from a Christ-centered worldview.”
Armistead is now serving as head of a school in Maryland that’s less than 20 miles from Laurel’s sister city of the same name in that state, Washington Christian Academy in Olney, Md..
Prior to his tenure at Washington Christian Academy, Armistead served as Head of School at Westminster Christian Academy in Georgia, and Trinity Christian Academy in Kentucky.
He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from King College in Bristol, Tenn., and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga., where he was the class graduation speaker. Armistead most recently completed the Van Lunen Fellowship’s Christian School Executive Management Development Program through Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich.
"There is nothing more critical to the future than the proper upbringing and educating of our children, and the Christian School is positioned by God to be the key element in helping parents with that task," Armistead said. "My goal is to marshal my efforts and those of the Lord’s people to provide for the building of His kingdom by how we nurture and equip students for lives of service to Him."
He and his wife Patti have been married for 39 years and are the proud parents of Lewis of Chattanooga. Armistead is an avid runner, chess player and amateur astronomer.
The LCS Board of Trustees thanked Dr. David Ritter from Christian Schools International for his assistance during the search process.
Laurel Christian School is a joint ministry of Audubon Drive Bible Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church that enjoys deep support with outstanding facilities and spiritual guidance from those congregations and their pastors. The school maintains a vision of academic distinction, Biblical worldview and student engagement as their hallmarks since 1982.
For more information, visit www.laurelchristian.org.
