New Stage Theatre will present "Who Are You Calling Ugly? A Modern Duck Tale" on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art's Sanderson Gallery.
A contemporary adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s "The Ugly Duckling," this updated, fast-paced version follows the story of Una, a young duckling struggling to find her way in the 21st century.
Children are invited to interact with the cast as they follow Una along her journey of self-discovery, meeting a host of colorful characters and acquiring new vocabulary and problem-solving skills in this 50-minute story.
