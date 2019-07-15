The Laurel School District will host one-stop registration for all schools in the Laurel School District on Thursday and Friday in the Laurel Middle School gym. All schools will be on site to assist parents or guardians in completing registration packets, verifying transportation and completing affidavits if applicable.
• Thursday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• Friday from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
For registration, returning students must have two current proofs of residence; one preferred proof is receipt of the residence such as rent receipt or mortgage.
Kindergarten students must have birth certificate, two current proofs of residence, Social Security card and Immunization Compliance Form 121.
New students must have two current proofs of residence, Social Security card, birth certificate, Immunization Compliance Form 121 and withdrawal form and report card from previous school.
All seventh-grade students must have updated Immunization Compliance Form 121 to include Tdap.
