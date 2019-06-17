Brittney Darbonne and Patrick Little, both recent Northeast Jones graduates, were presented with $500 Mississippi Association of Supervisors scholarships at a recent Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting. They are with board President Jerome Wyatt. Little is the son of Lt. Robert Little of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Darbonne is the daughter of Paul Darbonne, who is an equipment operator for the county, and the granddaughter of Carol Brownlee, who is director of Human Resources
