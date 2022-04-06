U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo announced he is hosting the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for high school students located in Mississippi's Fourth Congressional District.
The competition is sponsored by Congress and recognizes the artistic talents of high school students across America by displaying a winning art piece from each U.S. congressional district in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
"I am excited to kick off the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for high schoolers in south Mississippi," he said. "Every year, I am so impressed by the creativity and artistic talents displayed by our students who participate in this competition. I have enjoyed showcasing an art piece from a previous winner over my office door in Washington, D.C.”
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in grades 9-12 who either reside or attend school in Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District.
The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol for the duration of the exhibition. The art competition is judged by a panel of established artists and art teachers from around the district.
To be eligible, the actual art must be two-dimensional, framed and can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the dimensions listed. The winner's artwork must be framed before shipping it to D.C. Artwork cannot weigh more than 15 pounds.
Deadline to submit artwork is April 27 at 5 p.m.
Winners will be announced on May 4.
