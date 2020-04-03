The art competition in Mississippi's Fourth Congressional District has been pushed back to May 8 due to the challenges posed from the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Given the outbreak of the coronavirus, we made this decision to provide students more flexibility for submitting their artwork by pushing the deadline for submissions to May," Palazzo said.
The 2020 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, who either reside or attend school in Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District.
The winner will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The overall winner will have the opportunity to attend the Congressional Art Competition Forum in Washington, D.C., in June with Southwest Airlines providing airfare for the winner and one parent or guardian.
The deadline for submission is now 5 p.m. on May 8. The winners will be announced on May 22.
