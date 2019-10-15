Kiwanis Club of Laurel members have begun distribution this week of hundreds of packets of multiplication and division flash cards to third-grade students all across Laurel and Jones County.
“This important Kiwanis Club of Laurel project provides all third-grade students at the 10 elementary schools in Laurel and Jones County with multiplication and division flash cards, which will assist them as they learn these important life skills,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Concetta Brooks. “Our Kiwanis members are fanning out all over Laurel and Jones County this week and next to deliver the packets of flash cards personally to each third-grade student and their teachers and everyone is always excited to receive these flash cards.”
The annual project is funded by proceeds from the Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day. Elementary schools receiving flash cards include Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Mason Elementary, Oak Park Elementary, Laurel Christian, East Jones Elementary, Glade Elementary, Moselle Elementary, North Jones Elementary, South Jones Elementary and West Jones Elementary.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets on most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the philanthropic activities of Kiwanis International.
