MPB launching new initiative in Jones County
•
JACKSON — Parents have a tremendous influence in the academic success of their children. Mississippi Public Broadcasting is launching a new education initiative providing Jones County parents with tools and strategies to help families learn together at home.
The program facilitator for Jones County is Linda Perkes. She can be reached at lvperkes@gmail.com or 601-918-8511.
The Parents Are Teachers Too (PATT) initiative will launch in Jones County and 19 other counties at the end of February. In each community, current teachers, retired teachers, librarians, college instructors and other educators will serve as MPB PATT facilitators for the program. They will lead participating parents in six one-hour sessions.
The sessions include open discussions on various topics, fun hands-on activities, tips and strategies to use in the home to extend what their child is learning in school, ways to make reading fun and suggestions for family activities. PATT provides parents with tools and resources to create an atmosphere of families learning together. The goal is to encourage and empower parents to be more engaged and work confidently with their children.
There is no charge for families to participate. Space is limited. Parents/guardians can contact the facilitator in the county nearest them to get detailed information on time, date and location of the local program.
Contact information for PATT facilitators in each county can be found on Facebook - @MPB Education.
MPB is piloting this family educational initiative in Jones County along with Claiborne, Coahoma, Copiah, DeSoto, Hancock, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Lafayette, Lee, Madison, Oktibbeha, Pike, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Winston and Yazoo.
“As a result of MPB’s long-time involvement in early childhood programs and family engagement activities, PATT was developed to help close the gaps between parent-child and parent-teacher relationships,” said Shelia Brown Robinson, MPB’s Early Childhood Director.
“MPB educators have watched how many of the parent-child relationships advance and witnessed children’s grades improve because of the parents’ participation in the school and home. We listened to the needs and concerns of the parents participating at our events. Also, we heard teachers and other school administrators declare that parents need to be more involved,” Robinson said.
PATT is sponsored in part by Donna and Jim Barksdale, Sheryl and Jay Davidson, Martha and Marty Hederman, and Origin Bank.
For more information on MPB, visit mpbonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.