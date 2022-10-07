Children gathered at the Laurel-Jones County Library for their September “Kindergardening” program, which was sponsored by Park Place Garden Club. They heard a funny story about frogs read by project chairwoman Wanda Knotts, then worked on a craft where they created lily pads for the frog-themed program. The Garden Education Center, which is maintained by Park Place Garden Club, also displayed a theme of frogs that was created by club member Susan Pounds. Park Place Garden Club provides “Kindergardening” sessions the second Tuesday morning of each month from September through May except for December. All sessions are based on a theme pertaining to gardening, nature or the environment. Park Place Garden Club is a member of the Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
