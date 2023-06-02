The shuffling of candidates vying to be the House District 88 representative continued this week, and now it’s a two-man race.
Tommy Parker withdrew his candidacy, leaving Republicans Charles “Chuck” Blackwell and Chris Hodge as the seat-seekers who will square off in the Aug. 8 primary.
Parker informed officials at the state Republican headquarters in Jackson of his decision on Wednesday, he said. The longtime superintendent of education for the Jones County School District said he is opting for retirement instead of trying to serve as a state representative.
“Forty-six years is enough,” he said.
His last day as superintendent is June 30. Asked if he will be supporting either of the remaining candidates, he said, “Both Chris and Chuck are friends of mine, so I will stay out of their race, other than casting my vote.”
Blackwell, Hodge and Parker were all late qualifiers to run for the seat that had been held by Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel). They jumped in the race after she withdrew to seek the Senate District 42 seat that had been occupied by Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville) when he announced he was leaving that post to run for lieutenant governor.
Before that, only Robin “Buck” Torske had qualified to run against Robinson in the House District 88 race, but he later had to remove his name from the ballot when it was discovered that he was not in the right district. Don Hartness is running against Robinson for the District 42 Senate seat. Noel Rogers withdrew from that race after Robinson qualified. All are Republicans, so the races will be decided in the August primary since there are no Democrat qualifiers to face in the general election in November.
In other local legislative races, Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville), Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Laurel) and Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) are unopposed.
