Surrounded by family and South Central Regional Medical Center Staff, Hannah Estes, 19, graduated from the hospital’s Project SEARCH program and received her high school diploma one year after her actual graduation date from Northeast Jones High School.
Estes wanted to make her graduation from Project SEARCH that much more memorable after going through the nine-month internship at SCRMC. At first, Estes wasn’t sure about doing the internship, but by the end of it, she said, “I enjoyed every bit of it.”
Working at the hospital to gain marketable skills to bring into the workforce, Estes worked in both the pharmacy and materials management department at SCRMC. She alongside three students from the Jones County School District graduated Thursday from South Central Regional Medical Center’s project SEARCH internship. Estes, Chase Beasley, Belle Buckhaults and Bethanie Lovett were SCRMC’s Project SEARCH Class of 2021.
This is the second group of graduates from the program, said Michelle Flynt, SCRMC Project SEARCH director.
Project SEARCH is a nationwide, nine-month internship program that helps students with disabilities learn job skills and enter the workforce after high school. SCRMC started its own division of Project SEARCH two years ago through a partnership with Mississippi Rehabilitation Services and the Jones County School District.
Interns were taught business etiquette, interview skills, personal presentation and completed community service. During their time at SCRMC, the interns assisted in Admissions, Environmental Services, Food Services, Laboratory, Materials Management, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Wound Care and Nursing Units.
The goal of the program was to help young individuals thrive, SCRMC President and CEO Doug Higginbotham said.
“Other states shut down their programs last year due to COVID-19, but in Mississippi, we continued to see the value in it,” Higginbotham said.
Two of the graduates received jobs at the Jones County School District while the others are continuing to look at their options.
