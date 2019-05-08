The Jones College student newspaper The Radionian recently won first place in a national newspaper competition, the David L. Adams Apple Awards.
The national competition, part of the annual Spring National College Media Convention, is a best-of-show contest. The Radionian competed in the category for best two-year college newspapers. Other contest categories included best four-year school newspaper, best newscast, best magazine spread, best radio promo and best print ad.
The Communicator of Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Wash., was second in the two-year college category and The Hudsonian of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., was third.
A total of 150 two-year colleges and universities were present for the New York conference and awards. The convention offered more than 250 sessions, special events and activities for students and advisers in print, online and broadcast. There were also tours to places such as Bloomberg, Democracy Now, Good Morning America, Fox News, Sirius XM, Vice and Yahoo Finance.
Jones student and Radionian entertainment editor Py’Necious Cowart attended a tour to WNET, the flagship PBS station for New York City, which produces such PBS series as Nature, Great Performances and American Masters. Jones adviser Kelly Atwood chaperoned a group of students to ProPublica, the independent nonprofit newsroom known for Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalism.
Jones is the only college in Mississippi whose students and advisers attended the conference. The Radionian students participated in fundraisers during the year to pay for the trip.
CMA serves and works with collegiate media, advisers, professional media organizations and educational associations from local to national levels. Approximately 700 colleges and universities are represented through CMA membership.
