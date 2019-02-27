The Laurel School District announced the District Reading Fair winners for the 2018-19 school year. The winners are, front row from left, Division B second-place Cameron Satcher from Mason Elementary, Division D second-place Jessica Quiero from Mason Elementary, Division D first-place Arberney Pollard from Nora Davis Magnet, Division A first-place Barrett Schipke from Nora Davis Magnet and Division B first-place Lawson Schipke from Nora Davis Magnet. Back row, Division J first-place Adam Griffin from Nora Davis Magnet, Division C first-place Pedro Hosey II from Nora Davis Magnet, Division J first-place Jacob Griffin from Nora Davis Magnet, Division H first-place Triston Hutton from Laurel Middle and Division E first-place Mikyal Trotter from Laurel Middle.
