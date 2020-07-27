In order to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health will host a one-stop curbside event for required school entry/registration forms.
This special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.
Parents are asked to stay in their vehicle and call the number on the reserved parking sign. Parking may be limited. The service is available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 7 at the MSDH Office of Vital Records, 222 Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland (off Highland Colony Parkway).
During this time, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements. Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.
State law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for seventh-grade entry.
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.
Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment. They are listed:
• Jones County, 5168 Highway 11, Ellisville, 601-426-3258
• Jasper County, 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs, 601-764-2419
• Wayne County, 1100-A Cedar St., Waynesboro, 601-735-2351
• Covington County, 600 South Arrington, Collins, 601-765-4291
• Smith County, 353-A Highway 37, Raleigh, 601-782-4472
• Forrest County, 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg, 601-583-0291
Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.
