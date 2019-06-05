Alaina Rowzee of Laurel has been selected as a Hinds Community College President’s Scholar for the Spring 2019 semester. President’s Scholars have a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average.
Locals graduate from Hinds CC
Six local students were among the 1,254 graduates from Hinds Community College in mid-May. They are:
• Whittney Heidelberg of Ellisville
• Shaquondre Cole of Laurel
• Palette Crosby of Laurel
• Willis Gully of Laurel
• Richard Richardson of Moselle
• Austin Blackledge of Soso
Hinds CC is the state’s largest two-year college, with approximately 12,000 students at six locations in central Mississippi.
21 locals graduate from Ole Miss
A total of 21 local students were among more than 5,500 University of Mississippi graduates to receive their academic degrees on May 11 at the university’s 166th Commencement.
From Laurel:
• Elantra Dean, Bachelor of Arts
• Kyle Shelton, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Jacob Hallquist B.S. in Computer Science
• Alexandra Larochelle, Bachelor of Arts
• Alan Desantis, Master of Accountancy
• Erik Buckley, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Heath Hollomon, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Emily Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
• Donavan McGee, Bachelor of General Studies
• Susan Fisher, Bachelor of Science
• Niyoko Brock, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Michael Wilson, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Taylor Duffy, B.S. in Chemical Engineering
• Carllos Lassiter, Doctor of Education
• Mary Smith, Bachelor of Science
From Ellisville:
• Clinton Tisdale, Bachelor of General Studies
• Logan Simpson, Bachelor of Arts in Education
• Brandon Brown, Bachelor of Arts
• Kristin Walters, Specialist in Education
• Leighton Griffin of Ellisville, Bachelor of Arts in Education
Miranda Crosby of Soso earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Locals earn degrees from WGU
Two local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
Justin Mann of Ellisville earned his MBA in healthcare management and Cathy Johnson of Laurel earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing, according to a press release from WGU, an online, nonprofit university. It had commencement ceremonies in Austin, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Indianapolis and Orlando last fall and earlier this year.
WGU has recognized 12,920 undergraduate and 8,885 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since June 1, 2018. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years and five months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year and seven months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
Learn more at
