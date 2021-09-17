Sad state of affairs

State highest in nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita
As the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the state, Mississippi has the most COVID deaths per 100,000 people in the nation, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced during a press conference.
“We are still seeing quite a number of COVID cases in the state of Mississippi and recording over 2,500 per day in recent days — far more than we would like to see — and a lot of that is going to translate into tragedy,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer for MSDH.
The state reported 2,594 cases Tuesday, and that’s become the norm recently, although the state is seeing a slight decrease in cases from August, said Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist for MSDH.
“It’s certainly encouraging that our numbers are coming down, but our seven-day average is really at the same point as our peak was when we had the winter surge,” Byers said. “If we look at the number of cases we had in August, more than 94,000 cases (were reported), and that number represents more than 20 percent of the cases reported to us throughout the entire pandemic.”
For September, about 20,000 new cases have been reported so far. The MSDH anticipates that those cases will increase due to the current level of case reports, Byers said.
“Our deaths usually follow a big surge in cases a couple of weeks later, when we will really start to see the deaths reported,” Byers said. “With that overwhelming number of cases that we had in August, we really do anticipate to see high numbers of deaths in a short time.”
For August, the state reported more than 1,000 deaths, and in September, 300 deaths had been reported as of Thursday morning.
Monoclonal antibody treatment
The state is also leading the nation in the use of monoclonal antibody treatment, health officials reported.
“We want to remind everybody that the best way to prevent COVID is to get vaccinated, but if they get COVID, we know that monoclonal antibody treatments are very effective at preventing hospitalization and can also save your life,” Dobbs said. “So we want folks, if they get COVID, to get monoclonal antibodies.”
The state signed a standing order so that Mississippians do not have to go to a doctor and can utilize a clinic if they are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment.
“We know that Mississippi has been a leader in the use of monoclonal antibodies,” Dobbs said. “We know that the majority of antibodies have been used in the Southeast in recent weeks, and we also have been shown that the per-capita use of monoclonal antibodies is the highest in Mississippi of those in our region.”
The state has 48 centers of excellence that provide monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and reach underserved communities, and there are 249 locations where patients can get monoclonal antibody treatment.
COVID-19-related deaths
in pregnant women
Throughout the course of the pandemic, 15 pregnant women have died from COVID-related illness — eight since July — and none were vaccinated.
The age range of the women is 23 to 40, with the median age being 30, and 60 percent were African American, health officials said, adding that the majority were also overweight.
“It’s really important to consider the risk that pregnant women might have when it comes to COVID-19,” Dobbs said. “We know it can be really deadly for moms, and also, folks need to remember we have had late-pregnancy loss after 20 weeks among 72 COVID patients in the state of Mississippi.”
The MDSH recommends pregnant women get the vaccine, but is they who do contract COVID, they should seek monoclonal antibody treatment.
When we lose a mom to something that could be prevented, it’s considered a tragedy, said Dr. Marty Tucker, chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at University Mississippi Medical Center.
“Unequivocably, the vaccine should be offered or recommended during pregnancy,” Tucker said. “We have evidence that the vaccine is safe through pregnancy and should be recommended to all pregnant patients.”
The vaccines do not pass to the baby, as they are not live-virus vaccines, Tucker said.
“Having said that, there is evidence of COVID antibodies in cord blood and in breast milk, so mothers who are breastfeeding and women who are carrying pregnancies, these antibodies have been detected … intuitively we have to understand that it’s good those antibodies are there,” he said.
There are no safety concerns that COVID vaccines will affect fertility or have long-term effects on pregnant women, Tucker said.
“I plead to all pregnant moms to take the vaccination,” Tucker said. “I plead to all my colleagues to take care of pregnant patients to recommend that vaccination to pregnant patients.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, UMMC has treated 372 admissions related to COVID of pregnant patients, 30 of whom were admitted to the ICU and 16 required ventilation. UMMC has had 12 maternal deaths overall, five of which have occurred since Aug. 1 with the Delta variant surge.
“That’s tragic,” Tucker said. “Maternal deaths are unexpected, and they have long-term effects on young families, and those deaths are absolutely tragic. We’ve had two babies that have developed COVID in the neonatal period.”
