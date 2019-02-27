In recognition of the dedicated service of school boards across the state, the week of Feb. 10-16 was designated as “School Board Member Recognition Week.” The designation was made in the form of a proclamation signed by Gov. Phil Bryant. School Board Member Recognition Week is a time for school districts and communities across the state to recognize and commend the role school board members play in ensuring quality education. The Laurel School District participated by recognizing the five-member board at the Feb. 12 school board meeting. Pictured, from left, are Doncella Milton, Secretary Jeremy Adams, President Dr. James Johnson-Hill, Vice President Jim Rasberry and Miranda Beard.
