By Jack Hammett
Jones County schools have resumed their regular in-person scheduling and the Laurel School District Board of Trustees voted to follow suit starting Monday, Oct. 26.
County high school students started back after Columbus Day this week after conversations with students, staff and teachers, Superintendent Tommy Parker said. Multiple students told staffers that they needed to see their teachers every day for a higher-quality education.
“Our surrounding school districts had students returning to everyday schedules, and we decided it was time for us to make that move,” Parker said.
Teachers are being asked to de-clutter their classrooms — moving out tables, couches and other furniture — to keep the seventh- through 12th-graders spaced. Other safety protocols will remain as well, such as moving through the halls single-file, keeping seating charts and socially-distanced lunches in classrooms. The high schoolers will continue attending from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kindergarten through sixth grade have remained at a full schedule throughout the year so far.
The Laurel school board voted Tuesday to bring its elementary and middle school kids back to a traditional schedule except for Wednesday of each week, when staff will deep-clean the buildings. Wednesdays will be reserved for small groups and virtual learning, public information officer Lacey Walters Slay said.
For Laurel high schoolers, Wednesdays will be an abbreviated day with a 1:15 p.m. dismissal. Those afternoons will be reserved for deep cleaning for both traditional and online-only students.
Like the Jones County district, the Laurel district’s COVID-19 prevention measures will remain in place.
Due to the extensive number of virtual-only students failing to complete work and attend class, the option for online students will be contingent on good virtual attendance, high engagement and passing grades. Students who fail to meet those requirements will return to in-person classes unless they have a doctor’s excuse. The deadline to change learning modes is Monday.
Parker said the county district will continue to monitor how the pandemic affects schools and adapt accordingly.
“If the need arises, we’ll go back to an A-B schedule,” he said.
Parker believes the A-B schedule helped the district in a number of ways, including making it easier to contact trace exposed students.
“It helped because there were fewer students, and it allowed us to do more social distancing in classrooms,” he said. “We’ll have the A-B schedule already in place, so it’ll be easier to go back to it if needed.”
