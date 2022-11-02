Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts from Ellisville Pack 10 were honored at Scout Night at a recent Jones College football game. Front, from left, are Cub Scouts Truitt Bush, Hayes Hendrix, Thomas Serpas and Hardy Hendrix; back row, Boy Scouts Will Shoemake, Jackson Boulware, Cameron Pierce, Holt Hendrix, Issac Mallette and Zander Mcinnis; Girl Scouts shown are, front, Layryn and Layla Merrill, and, back, Le'myrikle Bridges and Maggie Mezo. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.