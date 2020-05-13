Two local graduating seniors have been selected for Jones County Music Teachers Association scholarships.
Charity Miller, left, a home-schooled student from Laurel, is the daughter of Lisa Miller and the late Andy Miller. She plans to attend Jones College and pursue a degree in music. She is a piano student from the studio of Janine Beasley.
Walker Pickering from South Jones High School is the son of Vickie and Steve Pickering of Moselle. Walker plans to attend Jones College, studying forensics and music. He is a piano student from the studio of Michelle Howells.
