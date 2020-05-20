The local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Laurel Alumnae, has been awarding scholarships to graduating seniors in Laurel and Jones County scholarships for more than 51 years.
For the 2018-19 school year, the sorority awarded six scholarships to students around the area: Skylia Bell, John Wesley and Darrian Hardy of Laurel High School; Adison Mauldin and Madelynn Malone of West Jones High School; and Clarirrease McClendon of South Jones High School.
Scholarship applications for 2019-20 school year has been dispersed but recipients have not been notified. For more information on the sorority or scholarship, contact the Libby McRae at laurelalumnaedst@yahoo.com or visit the website at dstlaurelalumnae.org.
To support funding for the scholarship program, the chapter sponsors a biannual local pageant. The sorority was founded on Jan. 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in the local communities and throughout the world. The major programs of the sorority are based upon the organization’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.