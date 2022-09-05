South Jones graduates Suzannah Walters, left, and Leigha Thompson received $1,000 scholarships to Jones College from the South Mississippi Planning and Development District. The presentation was made by Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
