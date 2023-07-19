Four South Jones graduates who are planning to enroll at Jones College were the recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the South Mississippi Planning and Development District at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. They are, front from left, Taylor Lawrence, Sophie Wansley, Nathan Bower and Kolby Shows. Behind them are Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley, Supervisors Johnny Burnett, Phil Dickerson, David Scruggs and Travares Comegys and Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
