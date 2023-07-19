Paris Kate Morgan of South Jones holds a certificate of graduation from the Rural Medical & Science Scholars program at Mississippi State University. She was among 14 students enrolled in the summer program that encourages high school students to pursue health or science careers in rural areas of the state. MSU’s Extension Service directed the program with support from MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Mississippi Office of Rural Health and Primary Care/MSDH, Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE, CareSource, AIM for Change Extension Program, and MSU Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President. Morgan is shown with, from left, assistant director Mmesoma Okafor, counselor Keely Stafford, program director Ann Sansing, counselor Landon Bradley and program director Jasmine Harris-Speight. (Photo submitted)
