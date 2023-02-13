South Jones eighth-grader Jackson Clifton had the top entry in a Youth Sculpture Contest to win a $50 cash award from the Ellisville Garden Club. Johanna Rayborn, middle, was second and won $25 and Brelyn Rounsaville won $15 for finishing third. Lindy Farmer, Abbey Knight, Myah Smith, Kaydee Solis, Luz-Elena Valiente-Montalvo and Abram Wansley each received $10 from the garden club for their entries. All are students of art instructor Ashley Purvis at South Jones. All local entries were sent to the state level for judging. First-place finishers will be sent to the regional competition, and regional first-place entries will be sent to the national competition. The Youth Sculpture Contest is sponsored nationally by The National Garden Clubs, Inc., and locally by the Ellisville Garden Club. The purpose of the contest is to encourage students and viewers to begin to think about the impact of waste on the environment. This art project challenges the students to use their imaginations to create a sculpture from recycled materials. Themes ranged from local wildlife and ocean restoration to global efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.