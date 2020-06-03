The 2020 South Jones High School valedictorian is among 3,300 graduating seniors nationwide to be awarded a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
Anna K. Donald, who plans to major in journalism at Belmont University in Nashville, was the lone student from the Free State area selected as a scholarship recipient.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
Belmont University is a student-centered, Christian community providing an academically challenging education that empowers men and women of diverse backgrounds to engage and transform the world with disciplined intelligence, compassion, courage, and faith. Regularly ranked among the Top 10 in the Regional Universities South category by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University consists of over 7,000 students, who come from every state and more than 25 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.