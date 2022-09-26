St. John’s Day School in Laurel recently had a National Beta Club induction ceremony. Front row, from left, Emma Kate Watkins, Isabella Brown, Reese Yoder, Andrew Albritton, Holder Ainsworth, Elise Ishee, Ella Jo Jones, Riemann Steinwinder; back row, Headmistress Lisa Ishee, Will Lacey, Case Butts, Ford Kent, Graham Leggett, Clark Dodd, Carter Burroughs, Cotter Nasajpour, Gavin Williams, Camden Drasher, Brody Crowder, Cash Hancock, William Taylor. At left, officers are, from left, secretary Clark Dodd, President Carter Burroughs and Vice President Cotter Nasajpour. (Submitted photo)
