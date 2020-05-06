During their monthly meeting on Monday evening, the Jones County School District Board of Education presented Mark Diers, a graduating senior from South Jones High School, with a certificate of achievement. The honor was given to commend Diers for becoming the first student from Jones County to be accepted into both the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy. School Superintendent Tommy Parker said the board intended to recognize Diers for his achievements despite the absence of a traditional awards ceremony due to COVID-19. From left, Parker, Diers, board President Lester Boyles and South Jones Supervising Principal Dr. Billy Ray Jones.
(Photo by Brad Crowe)
