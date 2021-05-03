Cade Slaughter of Hattiesburg was one of 10 seniors at the University of Mississippi to be inducted into the university's 2020-21 Hall of Fame. He was also selected Mr. Ole Miss earlier this year.
His late father Jay Slaughter was an Ellisville native and his aunts are Nancy Jernigan of Laurel and Kathy Murphy of Ellisville.
The inductees were selected by a committee in accordance with policy developed by the Associated Student Body. Slaughter is a dual public policy leadership and integrated marketing communications major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.